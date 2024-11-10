Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,004 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 243,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,532,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,667 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

