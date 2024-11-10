Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $507,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $121.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

