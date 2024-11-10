Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 749 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,061.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,772,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,091 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $132.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.29. The company has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

