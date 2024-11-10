Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys 925 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Chemed by 10.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 34.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $558.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $582.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.88. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $523.33 and a twelve month high of $654.62.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total value of $1,197,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,735 shares in the company, valued at $62,117,555.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,159.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total transaction of $1,197,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,117,555.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,419. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

