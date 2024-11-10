Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.1% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,282,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,199,000 after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.