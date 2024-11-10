Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 904 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $536.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.49 and a 12 month high of $538.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.73.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

