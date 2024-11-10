Lido Staked Matic Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $56.63 Million (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded up 37.9% against the dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $56.63 million and $60,356.94 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 119,965,112 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 119,924,438.24297054. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.45534752 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $38,453.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

