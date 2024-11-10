Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.07. 1,285,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,774. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.35.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $277.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.90 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,099,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after acquiring an additional 62,394 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,984,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,205,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,189,000 after buying an additional 64,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after buying an additional 95,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 10,117.5% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

