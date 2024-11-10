Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 198,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 26,408 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 44,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $56.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

