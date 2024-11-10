Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,644,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $22,744,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Airbnb by 1,231.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after purchasing an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,958.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,958.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,806 shares of company stock worth $51,809,831. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $134.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.56.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

