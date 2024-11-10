Long Walk Management LP Has $30.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Long Walk Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for approximately 12.5% of Long Walk Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Long Walk Management LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $30,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $1,090,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 53.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 238,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $91.25 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $244,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,520.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $244,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,386 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,520.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,043 shares of company stock worth $39,737,342. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

