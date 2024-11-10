Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,267 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $52,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Chubb by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.36. 1,062,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $216.26 and a one year high of $302.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

