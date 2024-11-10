Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $134.11 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 663,765 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 279,061 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $134,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.14.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

AMAT stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.03. 4,767,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,360,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $141.94 and a one year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

