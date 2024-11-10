Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 336,634 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $152,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,220,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $874,748,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $733,805,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,518,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,674 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.6 %

Salesforce stock traded up $11.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,484,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.76 and its 200 day moving average is $264.43. The company has a market cap of $307.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.84 and a 52-week high of $322.81.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,702.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $202,702.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,573 shares of company stock valued at $42,319,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.37.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

