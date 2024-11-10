Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,495 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $46,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. National Pension Service grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 439,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,814 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $4,835,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.81.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,278. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $188.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

