LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,049 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 294.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 114,269 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 282,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 78,610 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 127.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 185,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 104,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after buying an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 624.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,667 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. 2,337,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.69 and a beta of 0.88. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.81%.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

