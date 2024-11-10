Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,885 FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

RDVI stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

