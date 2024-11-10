Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $208,000 in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1594 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.