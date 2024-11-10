Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases 15,363 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,910,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,533 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after buying an additional 26,364 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,120,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 46,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 711,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

