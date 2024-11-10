Maiden Cove Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,691 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,829. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.90 and a 200-day moving average of $272.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $225.38 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

