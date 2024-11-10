Maiden Cove Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

DMXF stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.18. 630,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

