Maiden Cove Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,376 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.0% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,568. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $110.37 and a 12-month high of $161.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.87 and its 200 day moving average is $146.48.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

