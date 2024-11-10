Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.85.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $619.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $448.73 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 986.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 882.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.