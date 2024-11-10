Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Raised by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 880,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,370 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $63,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,637.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,000 shares of company stock worth $20,330,835 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $93.80 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $95.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.50, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

