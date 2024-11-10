Marygold Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Marygold Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter.

Marygold Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MGLD opened at $1.22 on Friday. Marygold Companies has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.92.

Marygold Companies Company Profile

The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

