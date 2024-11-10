Marygold Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Marygold Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter.
Marygold Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MGLD opened at $1.22 on Friday. Marygold Companies has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.92.
Marygold Companies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marygold Companies
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
Receive News & Ratings for Marygold Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marygold Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.