Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total transaction of $50,952,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,370 shares of company stock worth $153,495,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $565.00 price objective (up previously from $536.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.17.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $524.76 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $386.74 and a fifty-two week high of $528.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

