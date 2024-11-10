Maxim Group Downgrades Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to Hold

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.57. 7,457,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,753. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,072.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

