Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,216 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

CVX stock opened at $156.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

