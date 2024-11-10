McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCK. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $625.64.

McKesson stock opened at $613.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a 52-week low of $431.35 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $513.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 243.82%. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.23 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 38.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 89,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,976,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in McKesson by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

