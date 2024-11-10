Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as low as C$0.32. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 142,626 shares.

Mega Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.13 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.