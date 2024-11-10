Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,086 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 37,491 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded up $4.30 on Friday, reaching $167.71. 7,506,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,666,331. The stock has a market cap of $394.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.15.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,110. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

