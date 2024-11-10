Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 3,386 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Roche were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roche during the third quarter valued at $149,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Roche by 61.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Roche by 10.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roche during the second quarter valued at $263,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHHBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Roche Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 714,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,940. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $42.43.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

