Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 970 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up about 1.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $16,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.86.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.92. 832,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.12 and a 52-week high of $192.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

