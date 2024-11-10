Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $50.70 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $52.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

