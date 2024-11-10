Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,059 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $74,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $398.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $276.09 and a 52-week high of $399.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

