Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $20.95 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,420 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $20,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCAF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 110.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 63,506 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,791,000 after purchasing an additional 198,224 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 545,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.