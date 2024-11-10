Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,186 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $536,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,042,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $55.54 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

