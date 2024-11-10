Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 456,308 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,456,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after buying an additional 276,376 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,679.9% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 121,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 114,501 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

