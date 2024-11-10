Michael Toporek Sells 11,000 Shares of Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) Director Michael Toporek sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $35,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,493. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Toporek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Michael Toporek sold 24,420 shares of Soluna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $87,667.80.

Soluna Price Performance

SLNH stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soluna

Soluna ( NASDAQ:SLNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 77.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Soluna stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Soluna at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

