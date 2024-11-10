Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after buying an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,008.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,063. The stock has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a PE ratio of 156.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $912.56 and a 200 day moving average of $812.60. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $615.54 and a 12-month high of $1,024.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,181. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

