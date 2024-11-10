Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 212,999 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,714,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,999 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $19,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 74.5% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

TBLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Taboola.com stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. 1,111,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,802. The company has a market cap of $944.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taboola.com news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $106,877.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,158 shares in the company, valued at $635,930.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

