Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 886,880 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 79.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886,880 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.9% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $266,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,019,965. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $82,293.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 582,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,940. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $266,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,019,965. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,287. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,552. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

