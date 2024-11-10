Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 20 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 25.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $795.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,056. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.35 and a 12 month high of $799.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $721.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $670.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $339.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total transaction of $334,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,112 shares of company stock valued at $169,954,456. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

