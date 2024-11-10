Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,945,000 after purchasing an additional 907,972 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 883,659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,782,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $909,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,391.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,167. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $80.49 and a 12 month high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

