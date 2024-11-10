Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CARR traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.68. 3,403,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

