Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 101,694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.88. 6,669,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,892. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.91 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.