Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 245.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. TD Cowen raised Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $509.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.56.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC traded up $8.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $528.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,397. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.96. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

