Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Trims Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $76.95. 3,885,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $76.76 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

