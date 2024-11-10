Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Invests $10.74 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 338,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 154,495,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,443,750. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

