MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ML. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 4th. Northland Capmk raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

ML stock traded up $11.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 505,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,876. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $106.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,156.00 and a beta of 2.67.

In other MoneyLion news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $98,821.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,985.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,307 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth $13,427,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 2,060.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 98,680 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 77.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 96,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MoneyLion by 64.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth about $3,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

